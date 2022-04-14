A day after shooting attack, New York's subway thrums with riders

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - On busy subway platforms across the city, New Yorkers checked their phones, read books and glanced impatiently at the countdown clocks as they waited for trains on Wednesday (April 13), a day after a man fired a weapon at passengers on a subway car.

In interviews, riders said they were upset by the highly unusual attack in which the man began shooting after setting off smoke canisters in a subway car, leaving 10 people with non-life-threatening wounds.

But even after several other outbursts of violence in stations this year, riders said they have workplaces, classes or homes to get to, and the city's subway, one of the largest in the world, remains the most efficient way for them to travel.

"I was a little cautious but, hey, we're back to normal," said Matthew Mosk on an N train that had just passed through Brooklyn's 36th Street station a day after one of its platforms had been smeared with the blood of wounded riders. "NYC strong. Just like it never happened."

Older New Yorkers said the subway was far less menacing than when they were young and crime was rife on trains covered in graffiti. Newer arrivals to the city said it could stand to feel safer.

Most liked the idea of more police officers, though some wondered how much difference they could make.

Mayor Eric Adams, a former police captain who took office in January, had already increased the number of police in the Transit Bureau to 3,500, exceeding the 3,250 officers sent to the system last summer in a surge by his predecessor. On Tuesday, Adams said he would temporarily double that number.

There were none to be seen inside Brooklyn's DeKalb Avenue station on Wednesday afternoon.

Lyric Archibald, 17, a Brooklyn resident waiting to travel to a Manhattan school where she teaches students how to play Double Dutch with jump ropes, said most police officers she saw were upstairs from the platforms, waiting to catch turnstile jumpers.

"Cops to me are supposed to protect us but sometimes it doesn't seem like they do," she said before her shiny, graffiti-free Q train screamed into the station.

Officials at the state-controlled Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), which runs the subway, say serious crimes remain relatively rare on the system, but riders report feeling less safe when stations and trains are emptier, particularly after reports of high-profile crimes.

Mass shootings on the subway like Tuesday's are virtually unheard of, with New Yorkers reaching back to the 1980s for a comparable episode. As for other criminal activity, New York Police Department crime data shows a mixed picture since due to the pandemic, ridership is now about 60 per cent of what it was two years ago.