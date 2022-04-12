Multiple people shot in New York subway station

NEW YORK (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Multiple people were shot and at least 13 were injured on Tuesday (April 12) in a New York City subway station where authorities found undetonated explosive devices, the Fire Department said, in the latest spasm of violence in the city’s transit system.

The incident occurred during the morning commute at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighbourhood, according to news media.

CNN and other media reported that at least five people were shot, citing sources in the New York Fire Department.

It was not immediately clear whether the number of injured people included those who were shot.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was on the scene, and the FBI said it also was responding.

There are no active explosive devices, the NYPD said on Twitter shortly before 10am.