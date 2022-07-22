A Covid-19 tale of two US presidents

WASHINGTON (AFP) - More than two years into the pandemic, a second US president has tested positive for Covid-19.

But the calmer outlook surrounding Mr Joe Biden's case contrasts with the grave concern over Mr Donald Trump's diagnosis: a reminder of progress made in the pandemic, even as it becomes clearer that the virus eventually comes for all.

Both are males of advanced age - Mr Biden is 79, while Mr Trump was 74 at the time - meaning their mortality risk is many times greater than younger groups.

Key differences however include the advent of vaccines, highly effective treatments, and a downward mutation in the severity of the virus in the time between both cases.

Trump's 'kitchen sink' treatment

Mr Trump was in the middle of campaigning for reelection in October 2020 when he dropped his bombshell announcement on Twitter, sending global stock markets tumbling.

Vaccines were still another two months away and the former real estate tycoon's age, weight and lifestyle put him at special risk for Covid-19's worst outcomes.

The Republican had spent the summer downplaying the virus to his supporters, while mocking his Democratic rival Biden for wearing a mask.

He took a helicopter to Walter Reed military hospital where he was placed on supplemental oxygen as his medical team issued vague and at times contradictory updates.

Doctors opted for the "kitchen sink" approach, treating him with antiviral remdesivir, steroids, and monoclonal antibodies that were at the time still experimental.

"He was very, very sick," Dr Matt Heinz, a hospital physician in Tucson, Arizona, told AFP.

"I know that because he looked like my Covid patients who die," he said, referencing an infamous scene of Mr Trump experiencing laboured breathing as he posed for cameras after returning to the White House.