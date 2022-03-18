1MDB case: Jho Low was a $118 million Vegas whale at late-night baccarat table

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Fugitive Malaysian financier Jho Low was a big man in Vegas. He sported gold lame suits, travelled with an entourage and lost tens of millions of dollars, according to testimony Thursday (March 17).

Low was such a high-roller he lost US$1.75 million (S$2.37 million) in a single 90-minute stint playing baccarat, his game of choice, a marketing executive with the Venetian in Las Vegas told a jury in federal court in Brooklyn, New York.

All told, Low wagered almost US$87 million (S$118 million) and lost nearly US$26 million, the executive, Mr Kirk Godby, estimated.

"He was extremely extravagant," Mr Godby said. "He had requests that were parallel to none. He made requests like he wanted disco balls, dance floors and DJs."

Mr Godby was testifying in the foreign-bribery trial of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker Roger Ng over the multi-billion-dollar 1MDB scam.

Ng is accused of conspiring with Low and Ng's former boss Tim Leissner to help the financier steal billions of dollars from three bond deals Goldman underwrote for the 1Malaysia Development Bhd wealth fund. Low is now a fugitive.

Ng gambled with Low during the financier's sole visit to the Venetian in late November 2010, Mr Godby told the jury.

He lost US$22,500 playing baccarat during his visit, which took place before the first 1MDB bond deal closed in May 2012.

Low played at the same table as Ng on the morning of Nov 29 at around 5am and placed US$4 million in bets, Mr Godby testified.

Prosecutors may have called Mr Godby to refute Ng's October 2009 claims to Goldman superiors that he had met Low only once before, when he recommended Low as a private wealth client for the bank.