WORLD

1 More voting early in US

The number of Americans who have turned out for early voting is setting records with just two weeks to go to the United States presidential election. Enthusiasm in the Democratic Party's base is spelling danger for President Donald Trump's re-election bid.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 $5.5b payout to save jobs

To help firms retain their workers amid Singapore's worst recession since independence, more than $5.5 billion will be paid out to more than 140,000 employers under the Jobs Support Scheme from Oct 29. It will help businesses pay the wages of about 1.9 million local employees.

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 Covid-19 cases top 40m

The number of Covid-19 cases worldwide surpassed 40 million yesterday as the onset of winter in the northern hemisphere fuelled a resurgence in the spread of the disease. The pace of the pandemic continues to pick up, taking just 32 days to add another 10 million global cases, compared with 38 days and 44 days previously.

WORLD

4 Umno Youth wants ceasefire

The chief of Umno Youth has called for a political ceasefire as the growing number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia increasingly affects the population and their livelihoods. Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki implored politicians to focus on national reconciliation instead.

OPINION

5 China's rural-urban gap

The rural-urban divide in China has remained wide despite years of policies to narrow the gap. China needs to deal more effectively with this divide to realise its dream of a rejuvenated nation, says global affairs correspondent Goh Sui Noi (below).

HOME

6 1k sign up for cooling system

Nearly 1,000 households have signed up for the centralised cooling system in the upcoming Tengah town. Home owners who opt for the system will save around 15 per cent to 20 per cent in upfront costs, compared with current market rates, and up to 30 per cent in life cycle costs, SP Group said.

HOME

7 Literature not useless: Poll

Literature is not just the study of Shakespeare nor is it an impractical subject with no relevance to the real world, a local survey has shown. A National Institute of Education (NIE) survey examined teachers' beliefs towards literature education and their teaching practices, even as a revised syllabus for the subject took effect last year.

BUSINESS

8 Retirement income ranking

A league table of retirement income systems has again put Singapore at top spot in Asia and seventh overall. This comes amid concerns that the pandemic will hit future pensions, with reduced contributions, lower investment returns and higher government debt, said the Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index report.

SPORT

9 Lampard asks for patience

Manager Frank Lampard (below) said he needed more time to work with the new players after Chelsea's defensive frailties came under fire despite being the biggest spenders in the transfer window. But time will not be on his side as they host Sevilla in their opening Champions League Group E clash today.

LIFE

10 Novel poses tough question

Would you live forever if it meant nobody could remember you, or live briefly but never be forgotten? It is a question posed by American fantasy author V. E. Schwab in her new book, The Invisible Life Of Addie LaRue. She tells arts correspondent Olivia Ho that the idea for her latest novel has been stewing for nearly a decade.

STRAITS TIMES DIGITAL

VIDEO

Challenging times for debt recovery agents

Debt recovery firms say business has risen since April, when the two-month circuit breaker was imposed. Likewise, there has been a rise in the number of debtors who refuse or are unable to repay loans. str.sg/blurb641

VIDEO

Boracay struggling

The island resort of Boracay was reopened to the rest of the Philippines recently after a seven-month shutdown. But with a Covid-19 outbreak still raging, no one is expecting a fairy-tale rebound. str.sg/blurb642