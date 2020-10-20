Umno Youth chief calls for ceasefire amid tussle in ruling alliance

PETALING JAYA • The chief of Umno Youth has called for a political ceasefire amid a resurgence in Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, and for politicians to focus instead on national reconciliation.

The wing's head, Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, said the current Covid-19 situation is troubling as cases have continued to spike while the economy is shrinking, and this has affected the livelihood of the people.

"Don't let us be punished by the people who are sick and tired of the attitude of politicians who continue to fight over political issues of power endlessly," Mr Asyraf said.

"It's the right time for politicians, despite their political parties, to hold a political ceasefire in order to think of the best solutions for the welfare of the people," he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

"Maybe this is the best time for all parties to set aside their differences and give focus to a National Reconciliation agenda." He did not say what he meant by the reconciliation agenda.

He made the call amid a jockeying for posts in the seven-month-old ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) alliance led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Umno leaders are pushing for new terms to remain in PN, and have threatened the collapse of the government if Tan Sri Muhyiddin fails to meet these demands.

A senior Umno leader said the party wants the deputy prime minister's post and other key Cabinet positions.

Its call was made following opposition chief Anwar Ibrahim's audience with the King last week, at which he claimed to have a "formidable" majority of MPs behind him to form a new government and become the new prime minister.

Meanwhile, a senior Umno leader and a Cabinet minister in the Muhyiddin administration said Malaysia should hold a general election, and pick a new prime minister, only after overcoming the coronavirus pandemic.

Umno Supreme Council member Annuar Musa said in a tweet yesterday: "No need to think of a replacement for now... We are in consensus, help the government. When Covid-19 eases, immediately dissolve Parliament and leave it to the public... Give chance for PM to save the country and public lives first."

He was responding to news reports that the political party of former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, Pejuang, has nominated the 95-year-old statesman as the candidate to replace Mr Muhyiddin.

Umno, its ally Parti Islam SeMalaysia and Mr Muhyiddin's own Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia were set to meet yesterday evening to discuss their cooperation under the Muafakat Nasional pact.

SET ASIDE DIFFERENCES It's the right time for politicians, despite their political parties, to hold a political ceasefire in order to think of the best solutions for the welfare of the people. Maybe this is the best time for all parties to set aside their differences and give focus to a National Reconciliation agenda. DATUK ASYRAF WAJDI DUSUKI, chief of Umno Youth, in a Facebook post.

Umno has, meanwhile, postponed a meeting today of the Supreme Council, its highest decision-making body, where it was to discuss its continued cooperation with PN.

Mr Asyraf said "National Reconciliation" does not mean that each party has to disregard its political identity or its own party struggles.

"Instead, the National Reconciliation will allow political parties to temporarily suspend any dispute in terms of a power struggle," he said.

Malaysia logged 867 Covid-19 infections yesterday, the third day in a row of 800-plus cases in a 24-hour period.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK