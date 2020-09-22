WORLD

1 Battle over US apex court

US President Donald Trump and his adversaries have mobilised for a showdown over the future of the Supreme Court, even as the nation prepared to honour the life of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Mr Trump's determination to confirm a replacement before the Nov 3 election set lawmakers on a collision course with one another in Congress.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 5,400 jobs in food sector

While the Covid-19 pandemic threatens to exact a heavy toll on its labour market, Singapore has still managed to drum up and offer some 5,400 jobs in the food service and food manufacturing industries. These positions have been available since April under the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package.

WORLD

3 China air force video crashes

A PR video for China's air force has crash-landed on social media after users questioned why the world's second-largest military power spliced clips from Hollywood blockbusters Transformers and The Rock into its own propaganda material. The video, crafted by the People's Liberation Army's Air Force, showcases its medium and long-range H-6 bomber.

WORLD

4 Thai protest plaque removed

A plaque placed by Thai protesters to declare that Thailand belongs to the people and not the king was removed overnight from near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. The police said yesterday they may charge those behind the symbolic gesture.

OPINION

5 Shift in stance over Tibet?

China's Tibetan experts sense a possible shift in official attitude towards the Dalai Lama. Whether that will happen or not, what is clear is that time is running short and the stakes for stability in the restive region are high, says global affairs correspondent Benjamin Kang Lim (below).

HOME

6 Right policies to help women

The right policies need to be in place to give women real choices when it comes to balancing work and home responsibilities, said Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling. Now that a wide-ranging review into women's development has begun, it may be time to examine if appropriate schemes are in place, she added.

HOME

7 Jail for hitting pedestrians

A speeding motorist who ploughed into pedestrians near the Marina Bay Financial Centre, after he lost control of his car after overtaking another vehicle, was jailed for 15 weeks. Lim Wei Sheng, 27, drove at speeds of up to 102kmh for about two seconds before the crash, which left three pedestrians and his rear passenger injured.

BUSINESS

8 Shell in drive to slash costs

Royal Dutch Shell is looking to slash up to 40 per cent off the cost of producing oil and gas in a major drive to save cash so it can overhaul its business and focus more on renewable energy and power markets, sources said. Reducing costs is vital for Shell's plans to move into the power sector and renewables, where margins are relatively low.

SPORT

9 Bryson wins first Major

American Bryson DeChambeau (below) won his maiden Major title, the US Open, on Sunday after firing a three-under 67 final round for a six-under 274 total at Winged Foot. The victory also validated the 27-year-old's unorthodox approach that has seen him packing on 14kg of muscle to add velocity to his drive.



LIFE

10 Tale of love and murder

Singapore-born British writer Stephanie Scott explores the role of love in her book about a professional home wrecker who falls for his mark and kills her. Inspired by a real-life case in Japan a decade ago, the 37-year-old wondered "if you could love someone and kill them", she told The Straits Times in an interview.

STRAITS TIMES DIGITAL

WEB SPECIAL

Where to spend your tourism vouchers

Singaporeans aged 18 and above will soon get $100 in digital vouchers to spend on staycations, tickets to leisure attractions and local tours. Here are some ideas on where you can use them. str.sg/blurb593

VIDEO

Curry chicken noodles worth the calories

Watch stall owner Teo Yee Sim, 48, of Sheng Kee Curry Chicken Noodle at Berseh Food Centre, cook up his signature dish. It is aromatic with spices and flavourful because of the sweet chicken stock. str.sg/blurb594