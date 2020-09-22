Jail for driver who ploughed into pedestrians near MBFC

A speeding motorist who ploughed into pedestrians near the Marina Bay Financial Centre (MBFC), when he lost control of his car after overtaking another vehicle, was jailed for 15 weeks yesterday.

Lim Wei Sheng, 27, drove at speeds of up to 102kmh - twice the legal limit - for about two seconds before the crash that left three pedestrians and his rear passenger injured.

Two of the pedestrians were seriously hurt in the incident in April last year. Ms Yang Jing, 40, suffered shinbone fractures and loss of leg muscles while Ms Song Jiaojiao, 37, sustained multiple fractures and torn knee ligaments.

Ms Song now attends psychological counselling for post-traumatic stress disorder and is scheduled to undergo further surgery to reconstruct her right knee ligaments and meniscus next month. Her right knee movement remained limited as of Aug 19.

Besides the jail term, Lim was also disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for four years.

The Singaporean pleaded guilty to two counts of causing grievous hurt by driving in a rash manner and admitted to one count of causing hurt to the third pedestrian by rash driving.

A fourth charge involving his passenger was considered during sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Zhi Hao said Lim was driving along the second lane of the five-lane Central Boulevard towards Cross Street behind a silver car shortly before the accident at around 6pm on April 15 last year.

He then switched to the first lane, which is a right-turn-only lane, accelerated and overtook the silver car.

Lim was about to switch back to the second lane when a blue car in that lane tried to make a right turn into Marina Way towards Marina Boulevard.



Three female pedestrians were injured when a car driven by Lim Wei Sheng crashed into them near Marina Bay Financial Centre on April 15 last year. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO FILE, KELVIN CHNG



The court heard that the blue car was in the second lane which allowed vehicles to either go straight or turn right.

Lim tried to avoid hitting it by swerving to the right but he lost control. His car ploughed into pedestrians waiting to cross the road at a traffic light near MBFC Tower 3.

His car ran over Ms Yang's left leg while Ms Song was trapped under the front bumper.

A third pedestrian, Ms Adelene Ho, 35, suffered injuries, in-cluding wounds to her left leg and multiple bruises.

All three women were rushed to the Singapore General Hospital.

Lim is out on bail of $10,000 to settle some personal matters. He will surrender himself at the State Courts on Oct 12 to begin serving his jail term.