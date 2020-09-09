WORLD

1 Trump, Biden trade barbs

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden took swipes at each other on Monday as the presidential campaign entered its homestretch on the US Labour Day holiday. Mr Trump described Mr Biden as a threat to the economy and "stupid", while Mr Biden took aim at Mr Trump's reported disparaging of fallen troops and his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

2 New ERP system in 2023

Singapore will switch to a satellite-based electronic road pricing (ERP) system in the middle of 2023, but plans to charge motorists according to the distances they clock have been put on hold.

3 Quarantine area in planes

All planes flying in and out of Singapore are now required to set up an emergency quarantine area as part of measures to minimise passengers' risk of exposure to Covid-19.

4 China-India tension rises

India and China have accused each other of firing in the air during a new confrontation on their border in the western Himalayas, in a further escalation of tension.

5 US not like Weimar Republic

Despite its problems, it is wrong to compare President Donald Trump's America to Germany's Weimar Republic that led to the rise of Adolf Hitler, says historian Niall Ferguson.

6 Work starts on Tuas plant

Work has begun on Singapore's first integrated water and solid waste treatment facility in Tuas. It will help maximise the Republic's energy and resource recovery, and also optimise land use.

7 Some allowed to delay AGMs

Charities, management corporations and registered societies are among the entities that will be able to delay their annual general meetings (AGMs) until Dec 31.

8 Condo resale volume up

The number of private non-landed homes resold hit a two-year high last month, while prices firmed slightly in what observers see as another sign of the Singapore property market's growing recovery from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. An estimated 1,052 resale condominiums and apartments changed hands last month - up 7 per cent from July and 36.3 per cent higher than in August last year.

9 Goalie handed Thai lifeline

Singapore goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud is excited to continue his Thailand adventure after signing a one-year deal with top-tier side Samut Prakan City last Saturday. The country's League 1 season will resume on Saturday.

10 HK singer's new hobby

It is never too late to pick up a new hobby. Last Saturday night, veteran Hong Kong singer Alan Tam, 70, posted photos of himself preparing for a water sport, as he wrote: "Today is the first time I am trying wakesurfing."

What it should have been

In our story "Dengue super clusters, and why they are a danger" on Monday, we said the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council oversees the area with the biggest cluster. This is incorrect.

The cluster is largely in Marine Parade GRC, with parts of it in MacPherson SMC and Jalan Besar GRC. We are sorry for the error.

What it should have been

In our report "Legal letter to Soh sent as a last resort: Liew" published on Sept 4, we said marathoner Ashley Liew explained why he sent a legal letter in July 2019.

We should have said: Marathoner Ashley Liew, in a reply to a question by Soh Rui Yong's lawyer, told the court on Thursday (Sept 3) that his former teammate's "numerous comments, blog posts" disputing Liew's act of sportsmanship at the 2015 SEA Games marathon had cast him in a "very negative light". This prompted him to, as a last resort, send a legal letter and a clarification in The Straits Times. Soh's lawyer, Clarence Lun, had asked Liew during his cross examination why he had sent a legal letter in July 2019 and why he had "confronted ST to make the clarification statement".

Consider Disease X a serious threat

The spectre of the emergence of Disease X, a new unknown disease that could cause a future epidemic, was raised recently. Experts say it should drive Singapore's preparedness for a deadlier outbreak.

HK bars and eateries get creative

The coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll on bars and restaurants in Hong Kong, leading them to adopt novel ideas to stay afloat.