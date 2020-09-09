ALAN TAM MAKING WAVES AT 70: It is never too late to pick up a new hobby.

Just ask Hong Kong singer Alan Tam, who turned 70 last month.

He is a member of Cantopop band The Wynners, which were formed in 1973 and are still going strong. Other members of the band are Kenny Bee, Bennett Pang, Danny Yip and Anthony Chan, who are in their late 60s or early 70s.

Last Saturday night, Tam posted photos of himself preparing for a water sport as he wrote: "Today is the first time I am trying wakesurfing."

The next day, he put up more pictures and wrote: "A country bumpkin doing wakesurfing for the first time."

While Tam seemed to be struggling in some of the photos, he was seen smiling in others.

Several netizens said the singer - known affectionately as Principal Tam due to his stature in the Hong Kong entertainment industry - looked fit and did not seem to be 70 from the photos, but they still urged him to be careful and not to injure himself.

Others said the photos reminded them of his 1985 song Love Trap, where he was seen riding a speedboat in the music video.

Tam is a well-known fitness buff and has posted photos on social media of himself jogging and playing badminton and football.

He sparked a little scare among his fans last month, when they noticed that his face looked thin in one of his photos. He clarified that it was taken when he was slightly dehydrated after a strenuous workout.