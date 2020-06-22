1 Trump on campaign trail

US President Donald Trump promised economic recovery and slammed China for Covid-19 in his comeback rally on Saturday, as he sought to invigorate his base after falling behind presumptive opponent Joe Biden in opinion polls. But the rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, drew a smaller crowd than expected.

Jobs are available for Singaporeans in the infocomm space over the next three years, with the Republic facing a huge shortage of professionals, said Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. Singaporeans can secure these well-paying jobs if they are prepared to train and reskill, he added.

Beijing's latest coronavirus outbreak has dealt a fresh blow to its food and beverage industry, which was just crawling out of a sweeping shutdown. On top of a slew of new rules to keep the spread of the virus in check, restaurants are also facing disrupted food supplies, shortened operating hours and jittery customers.

People's trust in their governments surged to an all-time high during the coronavirus pandemic, global public relations firm Edelman's latest trust survey showed. The April poll covered about 13,200 people in 11 countries, including Britain, China, India, Japan and the United States.

US President Donald Trump's order to pull out almost 10,000 American troops from Europe adds to the fraying of once-strong bonds forged during World War II, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

Residents in many neighbourhoods were greeted by politicians bearing leaflets and offering a listening ear yesterday. Politicians from the People's Action Party and the various opposition parties visited several areas, including Compassvale, Yishun, Marymount and Marine Parade.

Women are shouldering more childcare responsibilities than men, even if both parties are working full-time, a new study has found. Research from the National University of Singapore has shown that mothers spend twice as much time with their young children compared with fathers on weekdays.

Many firms have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, but some manufacturers have had to ramp up production to meet higher demand. The Straits Times looks at how three businesses overcame challenges, such as staff shortages and supply chain disruptions, to boost output amid the crisis.

The PGA Tour completed its second event yesterday after restarting following the coronavirus shutdown. But strict health rules and the risk of flying for now mean it will be many weeks before golfers not based in the United States, such as Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott and Francesco Molinari, return.

Senior lecturer Chong Hai-Yen was trapped underwater after her canoe flipped during a paddle adventure in a swift-flowing river in Colorado, but she did not panic. She must have seen her life flash before her eyes a few times before someone came to her rescue, she says in this week's Fit & Fab column.

