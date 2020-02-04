1 Moment of truth for Biden

Former vice-president Joe Biden, the front runner among the Democratic field, was to face his first moment of truth late last night in Iowa when the results of the caucuses would start coming in. A strong finish will boost the credentials of what many see as a safe, middle-of-the-road candidate but not one that particularly excites the Democratic base.

The coronavirus outbreak shows no signs of abating and Singapore is preparing for various contingencies, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said yesterday. He told Parliament that Singapore has set up multiple lines of defence to reduce the risk of imported cases and local community transmission of the virus.

3 New terror rules in Britain

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out tougher rules on releasing people convicted of terrorism offences after an Islamist attacker injured two people in a stabbing spree days after he was set free halfway through his prison term.

4 Probe into koala deaths

Dozens of koalas have been euthanised and about 80 more are being treated for injuries and starvation after their habitat was logged, prompting an Australian government investigation yesterday. Victoria's environment department said that the state's conservation regulator was investigating an incident at a bluegum plantation near the town of Portland.

5 New normal in public health

As disease outbreaks become common, Singapore has to adapt in three areas: internalise personal hygiene norms, build trust with empathy, and strike a balance between containment and business as usual, says Associate Professor Jeremy Lim.

6 Data disclosure guidelines

Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Janil Puthucheary said yesterday that public agencies can disclose personal data to counter inaccuracies in public complaints or petitions if the Government's clarifications can be disputed or would not be sufficiently clear without it.

7 Global commission on ageing

A two-day international commission on healthy ageing and longevity spearheaded by the United States National Academy of Medicine convened yesterday in Singapore. Its proposals are supposed to encourage innovation and guide policymakers and others to better address the needs of the older population.

Singapore's manufacturing sector showed more signs of recovery last month, thanks in part to a stronger showing from the electronics segment. The Singapore Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 50.3 last month, up from 50.1 in December.

Pep Guardiola kept his Manchester City players in the away dressing room for 40 minutes after another wasteful performance in their 0-2 English Premier League loss to Tottenham on Sunday. But the Spanish manager insisted that it was not for a dressing down for their sixth defeat this season, but to "talk about moving forward and keep going".

10 Play on fact and fiction

Broadway play The Lifespan Of A Fact will be staged here by the Singapore Repertory Theatre (SRT) from Feb 25 to March 14. It explores the dichotomy between fact and fiction.

