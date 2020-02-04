International commission to create road map for healthy longevity

Singaporeans have the longest health-adjusted life expectancy in the world at almost 75 years, but about 10 of those years will be spent in ill health.

This underscores the importance of "developing multi-disciplinary solutions to maximise the number of years lived in good health and a state of well-being", said Senior Minister of State for Health Amy Khor yesterday.

This can help seniors stay healthy and connected to the community, and delay the onset of frailty, she said in her opening remarks as guest of honour at a two-day public workshop examining the issues, challenges and needs of older populations across the world.

The Health Care Systems & Public Health: A Workshop For The Global Roadmap For Healthy Longevity Initiative kicked off yesterday at the National University Health System campus.

It is spearheaded by the United States' National Academy of Medicine (NAM).

Participants, including an international commission appointed by NAM, comprise more than 200 delegates from countries such as Singapore, US, Britain, Japan, Chile and South Africa, as well as decision-makers from academia, healthcare organisations and governments.

Professor John Eu-Li Wong, co-chair of the Global Roadmap For Healthy Longevity Commission, said: "For the first time in history, we have more people over the age of 65 than there are under five... Yet, instead of celebrating our extended lifespan, societies are becoming increasingly apprehensive about the impact of an ageing population.

"It's with this as background that the US National Academy of Medicine convened a multi-disciplinary commission to create a road map for healthy ageing and longevity."

The commission will make its recommendations after the discussions and presentations.

Its proposals are supposed to encourage innovation and guide policymakers, governmental and non-governmental organisations, the private sector and stakeholders globally to better address the needs of the older population.

The recommendations should also include improvements to long-term care systems, including clinical services, health promotion, disease prevention services and social care of ageing societies in the world.

The findings of the presentations and discussions at the workshop are expected to be published later this year on the NAM website.

"We hope to gain new insights on approaches and practices that could be adopted across the entire healthcare ecosystem to benefit the seniors, as well as build a strong network of global thought leadership on ageing," said Dr Khor.

She noted that the proportion of the world's population aged over 60 will almost double from 12 per cent to 22 per cent between now and 2050, according to the World Health Organisation.

Professor Victor Dzau, NAM president, commended Singapore on its plans in place to address the needs of its ageing population and said the country "stands out not just in the Asian region, but globally".

"While many countries in the world have an ageing society and not many are prepared, Singapore has done a great job.

"It has an Action Plan for Successful Ageing and there are good social-security programmes for the older population, so I think Singapore is very progressive. The leaders in Singapore detect problems early and they work across ministries together," said Prof Dzau.