UN tonic for forest carbon market omits cure for corporate trading pains

OSLO (THOMSON REUTERS FOUNDATION) - New UN guidelines for carbon trading, set at November's COP26 climate talks, are a step toward enlisting forests to help curb global warming, but robust rules are urgently needed for a fast-growing yet opaque voluntary corporate market, analysts say.

The Glasgow summit completed a "rule book" for governments under the 2015 Paris Agreement by adopting standards for international carbon trading and a new mechanism for rich nations to help poorer ones cut their greenhouse gas emissions by investing in everything from wind turbines to forests.

But the long-awaited deal on "Article 6" of the Paris pact has spotlighted the lack of rules for an expanding voluntary carbon market.

Here companies are investing to safeguard tropical forests from the Amazon to the Congo Basin and claiming carbon credits to help reach their own net-zero emissions goals.

"There is a screaming need to have more regulation and rules around this," said Anders Haug Larsen, head of policy at Rainforest Foundation Norway, which supports indigenous rights.

The Glasgow pact - which covers only government action - could inspire tougher rules in the voluntary market, he noted, but warned it "continues to leave the responsibility about what to do with the companies themselves".

More than 2,000 firms worldwide, including Amazon, Royal Dutch Shell and Nestle, have set net-zero emissions goals.

Investing in forest protection to help meet those goals is attractive, both because customers like the idea and because trees naturally absorb carbon dioxide (CO2) from the air as they grow.

Voluntary carbon markets are on track to exceed US$1 billion (S$1.35 billion) in trades for the first time in 2021, according to an annual report from Forest Trends' Ecosystem Marketplace.

Prices on a futures market for nature-based climate solutions covering forestry, agriculture and other land uses, known as N-GEO, have risen to more than US$14 per tonne of carbon this month, up from about US$8 a tonne in October.

The coming year looks set to be crucial in the push to develop tighter standards, observers say.

Among groups working to that end are the Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative with participants from non-profits to governments, and a task force on scaling up voluntary carbon markets set up by former Bank of England governor Mark Carney.

Wheat from chaff

"The new sets of guidance are going to really help separate the wheat from the chaff," Kelley Kizzier, previously the European Union's lead climate negotiator for markets, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

By the next UN climate summit in Egypt in November 2022, "we should have a clear idea of what 'good' looks like" in terms of carbon credits, said Kizzier, now vice-president for global climate at the US-based Environmental Defense Fund.

Responsible companies want strong rules to prove that they are safeguarding forests.

But less rigorous investors have often been accused of "green-washing" - making investments that look good in a glossy company brochure but with scant effect in reducing emissions.

Kizzier praised the progress made at COP26, noting that "a win for carbon markets is a win for forest carbon markets".