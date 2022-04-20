Ukrainian troops in country's east risk being encircled in new Russian offensive

KYIV (BLOOMBERG) - Russia has launched what Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov hailed as a second phase of the war in Ukraine, and early indications are it could go better for Russia than the first.

After a ferocious night of artillery bombardment along a 482km frontline in the east, Russian forces took a pocket of territory including the city of Kreminna on Tuesday (April 19), according to the Ukrainian regional governor.

As a result they threaten to encircle an area at the top of the eastern front that, according to one military analyst, holds as much as 40 per cent of Ukrainian troops in the region.

Columns of tanks and other armoured vehicles were also seen heading north on the road from the southeastern port of Mariupol, the besieged city where the last group of defenders are still barricaded in the bunkers of a steel plant.

"If we had access to all the weapons we need, which our partners have and which are comparable to the weapons used by the Russian Federation, we would have already ended this war," Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address late on Tuesday. "Because the superiority of the Ukrainian military in tactics and wisdom is quite obvious."

Already the different terrain, reinforcements and a more traditional combination of air and artillery power appear to have had some impact, with a sharp increase in bombing, missile strikes and artillery fire enabling the initial advance.

With Russia stepping up its bombardment of transport infrastructure across the country, Ukraine's ability to quickly deliver Western arms 1,350km from the Polish border will also be a challenge.

"If the Russians can encircle those troops they will try to bleed them dry of ammo and manpower just like in Mariupol," said Osint Aggregator, the platform of a military analyst who collects so-called open source data on the conflict, in a Twitter thread. "The Russians have re-opened a southern axis in an attempt to start that encirclement."

That was a view widely endorsed and celebrated on pro-Russia Twitter and Telegram channels on Tuesday. But whether Russian forces can succeed in the east where they failed in the north around Kyiv remains an open question, hotly debated among officials and military analysts.

Much of the discussion around timeline has focused on May 9, when Russia marks its victory over Nazi Germany in World War II with an annual military parade, and whether President Vladimir Putin is seeking to be able to declare some sort of win at that point in Ukraine.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a meeting of cabinet ministers on Tuesday the war was now likely to drag on for months and Ukraine was in a "perilous" position, according to his spokesman Max Blain.

Despite advantages in troop numbers and fire power, a security official told the Cabinet that poor morale and an ongoing piecemeal approach suggested the new offensive would not be decisive, with Russian commanders repeating earlier mistakes, Blain said. Some military analysts also pointed to the still relatively small number of Russian troops, estimated to be around 80,000, for the scale of the task.

"If this intelligence is right, that Russia has 76 BTGs in Ukraine, it has to be said it's not a lot to launch a major offensive," Dr Phillips O'Brien, professor of strategic studies at Scotland's St Andrews University wrote in another Twitter thread.

He was referring to a US assessment that Russia had added another 11 Battalion Tactical Groups, each with about 800 troops when fully manned, to the eastern front, with a further 22 BTGs still being reconstituted.