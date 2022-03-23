Ukraine's tuberculosis progress 'stopped in one day' after Russia invasion

PARIS (AFP) - As Ukraine struggles to cope with the immediate casualties of Russia's invasion, there are fears the war will also ruin the country's progress in its fight against tuberculosis.

Ukraine has long struggled with tuberculosis, which was the world's biggest infectious killer before the emergence of Covid-19 and spreads in a similar manner.

Despite being diagnosable and normally easily treatable, the disease kills 1.5 million people a year globally and infects more than 10 million, according to the World Health Organisation.

Ukraine records around 30,000 new cases annually and has one of the world's highest rates of drug-resistant tuberculosis, which represented 29 per cent of the country's new tuberculosis patients in 2018, according to WHO figures.

But Ukraine has worked to address the problem, in recent years becoming the first country to trial a new pill against drug-resistant tuberculosis, which occurs when the two most powerful antibiotics cannot kill the TB bacteria.

"Before the war, Ukraine had achieved a lot," said Ms Olya Klymenko, who recovered from tuberculosis in 2016 and went on to found an NGO, TB People Ukraine.

"But everything stopped in one day," she said. That day was February 24, when Russian troops invaded Ukraine.

"When the war is over we will start everything not even from scratch because of the damage which occurred to our medical care, to our medical infrastructure," she told a press conference ahead of World Tuberculosis Day on Thursday.

Dr Askar Yedilbayev, the TB unit lead at WHO's European office, said Ukraine was "one of the pioneering countries in response" to the disease in the region and praised its "exemplary work".

He said that, before the war, regional warehouses had been well-stocked and patients had been provided with one-to-two months' supply of TB medication.

But with Russia's invasion, "Ukraine's public health services have been derailed", affecting tuberculosis diagnosis and treatment, he told journalists.