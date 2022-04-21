Ukraine says 9 bodies found outside Kyiv, some 'with signs of torture'

Ukrainian firefighters in front a collapsed building in the town of Borodianka, northwest of Kyiv, on April 8, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
19 min ago

KYIV (AFP) - The bodies of nine civilians, some showing signs of torture, have been found in the town of Borodianka outside the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, a senior police official said.

"These people were killed by the occupiers and some show signs of torture. I want to emphasise that these people were civilians. The Russian military knowingly shot civilians who did not put up any resistance," the head of the police in the Kyiv region Andriy Niebytov said overnight Wednesday (April 20) to Thursday.

The pullback of Russian forces from towns and villages around Kyiv left a trail of civilian deaths, beginning with discoveries in Bucha, that have led Ukrainian officials to accuse Russia of genocide.

Mr Niebytov said police had discovered two graves around Borodianka.

In one grave, three people - including a 15-year-old girl - were discovered and a second grave held the bodies of six people, he said.

All of them were locals, he added.

Authorities in Kyiv say hundreds of bodies of civilians killed have been found in areas controlled by Russian forces around the capital in the opening stages of the Feb 24 invasion.

More On This Topic
Dozens of civilians found in grave near Kyiv; people flee eastern Ukraine
Zelensky tells UN that Russian soldiers kill and torture 'just for their pleasure'

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top