Two Thais killed in Israel-Gaza violence, says Thailand PM

The dramatic escalation of the long-running conflict has seen hundreds killed on both sides. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
22 min ago
Published
22 min ago

BANGKOK – Two Thai nationals have died in the violence between Israeli forces and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Thailand’s prime minister said on Sunday.

The dramatic escalation of the long-running conflict has seen hundreds killed on both sides following Saturday’s surprise large-scale attack by Hamas from the Gaza Strip against Israel and Israeli retaliation.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin tweeted Sunday he had received reports from the Thai ambassador in Tel Aviv “that two Thai people had died from the violence”.

He did not share further details, but said Thailand’s foreign ministry was working to evacuate Thais from the country.

Earlier, Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet also confirmed the death of a Cambodian student who was in the country when the violence erupted.

Thousands of people have already been wounded in the fighting, which continued to rage in the early hours of Sunday morning. AFP

