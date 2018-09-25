Trump says North Korea's Kim has been 'terrific'

UNITED NATIONS (AFP) - US President Donald Trump hailed North Korea's "terrific" leader Kim Jong Un on Monday (Sept 24) and said he should soon be able to announce a second summit with his one-time arch foe.

"We obviously talked about North Korea, where we're making tremendous progress," Trump told reporters after talks with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in.

"Chairman Kim has been really very open and terrific, frankly, and I think he wants to see something happen," added Trump who is in New York for the annual United Nations General Assembly.

"I think within a fairly short period of time that (summit) will be announced. It will be location to be determined but we're both very much looking forward to having it."