Trump says Anthropic is 'shaping up,' open to deal with Pentagon

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FILE PHOTO: Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken March 1, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

WASHINGTON, April 21 - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday Anthropic was "shaping up" in the eyes of his administration, opening the door for the AI company to reverse its blacklisting at the Pentagon.

Trump directed the government in February to stop working with Anthropic. The Pentagon followed up by declaring the firm a supply-chain risk, dealing a major blow to the artificial intelligence lab after a showdown over guardrails for how the military could use its AI tools.

The company disputes that characterization and filed suit against the Defense Department in March over the determination.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei met with White House officials last week to attempt to repair the relationship. The White House called the meeting productive and constructive.

"They came to the White House a few days ago, and we had some very good talks with them," Trump told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Tuesday. "And I think they're shaping up. They're very smart, and I think they can be of great use. I like smart people ... I think we'll get along with them just fine."

When asked if a deal was on the horizon with the Pentagon, Trump said, "It's possible. We want the smartest people."

Anthropic, asked for comment, referred to its Friday statement describing its White House meeting as productive and focused on how the two "can work together on key shared priorities such as cybersecurity, America's lead in the AI race, and AI safety."

The apparent rapprochement comes weeks after Anthropic unveiled Mythos, its most advanced AI tool, with a potentially unprecedented ability to identify cybersecurity vulnerabilities and devise ways to exploit them, experts have said.

Anthropic has said Claude Mythos Preview will not be made generally available. Instead, the company announced Project Glasswing, in which it invited major tech companies, cybersecurity vendors and U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase, along with several dozen other organizations, to privately evaluate the model and prepare defenses accordingly.

Anthropic Co-founder Jack Clark said last week the firm was discussing its frontier AI model Mythos with the Trump administration without providing details. REUTERS