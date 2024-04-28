Thai foreign minister resigns after losing deputy PM post

FILE PHOTO: Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department in Washington, U.S., February 12, 2024. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
Updated
Apr 28, 2024, 09:43 PM
Published
Apr 28, 2024, 09:33 PM

BANGKOK - Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara has resigned, the government said on Sunday, after losing the position of deputy prime minister in a cabinet reshuffle.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has received Parnpree's resignation letter, government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke told Reuters.

"Parnpree's resignation will not affect government work in foreign affairs as the foreign ministry's permanent secretary and officials can work instead," he added.

Parnpree could not be reached for comment.

Srettha's new cabinet, endorsed by Thailand's king and published in the official Royal Gazette, showed Parnpree listed only as foreign minister, no longer also as deputy prime minister.

Local media reported that Parnpree's resignation letter said he believed the removal of him from the deputy prime ministerial post was not due to his work performance. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top