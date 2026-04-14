Texas attorney-general probes Lululemon over potential ‘forever chemicals’ in its activewear

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The chemicals, PFAS, are associated with harmful health effects in humans and animals, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency.

Texas Attorney-General Ken Paxton has launched an investigation into athleisure brand Lululemon over the potential presence of “forever chemicals” in its activewear, he said on April 13 in a post on social media platform X.

The probe will examine whether Lululemon’s athletic apparel contains PFAS, which the brand’s health-conscious customers would not expect based on its marketing, Mr Paxton said.

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a group of widely used materials called “forever chemicals” because they do not break down easily in nature.

“Lululemon does not use PFAS in its products,” a company spokesperson said, adding it phased out the substance in fiscal 2023, after limited use in durable water repellent products.

Mr Paxton said emerging research and consumer concerns have raised questions about whether certain synthetic materials in the apparel could be linked to endocrine disruption, infertility, cancer and other health risks.

PFAS are associated with harmful health effects in humans and animals, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency.

The Office of the Attorney-General will examine Lululemon’s testing protocols, restricted substances list and supply chain practices against state safety standards.

“If Lululemon has violated Texas law, it will be held accountable,” Mr Paxton said in his post.

The company spokesperson said they are aware of the inquiry and are cooperating.

Earlier in 2026 , the company had to pull its Get Low workout collection from its website following user complaints, only resuming online sales after addressing the issues.

Lululemon, which appointed a former chief of jeans maker Levi Strauss to the board in March , has forecast weak annual results amid tepid demand and an ongoing proxy fight with its founder. REUTERS