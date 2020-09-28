World News Day: Stay At Home song urges Singaporeans to play their part

The Straits Times partnered with 11 local artists for a remake of a timeless, well-loved song to urge Singaporeans and residents to stay at home and do their bit to help the country overcome the Covid-19 outbreak.

The song, Stay At Home, garnered over 350,000 views within a week and encouraged the paper to release a second version that included sign language by deaf art and music practitioner Lily Goh and a short message from 11 children from Child At Street 11, a charity and pre-school for children from diverse backgrounds.

ST launched the campaign not only to drive home the importance of safe distancing, but also to help those affected by the Covid-19 outbreak due to job losses or pay cuts.

The campaign also raised funds for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund. The two charities help children and youth from low-income families.