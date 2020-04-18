Stay At Home song raises $94,000 for families hit by crisis

Stay At Home, Singapore, the Covid-19 song which has proven quite the hit, has raised over $94,000 for families affected by the outbreak in less than a week since its release last Saturday.

It has now been remade with eight young singers joining the ensemble.

Riffing on the beloved National Day song Count On Me, Singapore sung by Clement Chow, the first version - which brought together 11 artists - garnered over 350,000 views in a week.

The second version released yesterday includes sign language by deaf art and music practitioner Lily Goh, and a short message from 11 children from Child At Street 11, a charity and pre-school for children from diverse backgrounds.

The Stay At Home, Singapore campaign was launched to not only drive home the importance of safe distancing, but also to help those affected by the Covid-19 outbreak due to job losses or pay cuts.

A partnership between The Straits Times and music veteran Chow, the campaign is raising funds for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund (BTBAF).

Over $94,000 from over 480 donors has been raised for the two charities, which help children and youth from low-income families.

The first version of Stay At Home, Singapore had some 302,000 views on ST's Facebook page, and 54,000 views on YouTube as of 9pm yesterday. The video received more than 5,300 reactions and 4,200 shares on Facebook.

One of the singers in the new video, 11-year-old Gisele Chiam, previously lent her talents to the ChildAid concert that canvassed funds for STSPMF and BTBAF.

She took part in this campaign as she wanted to chip in for the families, many of whom she had helped previously through ChildAid.

"On top of that, I hope that the song will encourage all Singaporeans and residents to stay home, stay safe and stand united as a nation, so that together we can stay strong and fight against the virus," said the Primary 6 pupil.

Full-time musician Amni Musfirah, 25, said she got on board as she has a soft spot for the beneficiaries of the BTBAF.

When she was a ChildAid performer in 2008, 2009 and 2012, she got to know some of them.

"I learnt about the things they were going through, but at the same time they were very talented in their own areas.

"It would be great to raise money for their education and upbringing," said Ms Amni.

She also felt the song would be a good way to help people understand the message to stay home.

"I believe music has always been the best way to spread an emotion or start a movement."

The other new singers are Syah Riszuan, Dominique Goh, Faith Ong, Zach Edwards, Sarah Edwards and Zoe Rowe.

The STSPMF is giving its beneficiaries extra help this period, disbursing an additional $50 to each of them next month with their monthly school pocket money.

About 10,000 primary to post-secondary school students will receive the payout.

Around $500,000 will be given out, drawing from funds raised from the Stay At Home, Singapore campaign and other donors.

The largest donation to the STSPMF so far in support of the campaign has been from Kulicke & Soffa, a firm that provides semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions. The company donated $50,000.

Its vice-president of corporate strategy Cheam Tong Liang said: "Education is important, especially for the children and youth. They are our future, and every one of them should be given equal opportunities to fulfil their dreams.

"We hope this donation will make a difference for our children and youth in these challenging times."

Mr Warren Fernandez, The Straits Times editor and editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/Malay/Tamil Media Group, said: "We know that there are families which are struggling at this time. Their business might be down, or a family member might be out of work. So, we would like to try to help.

"Our board decided on making an additional contribution to all our beneficiaries, so this help can get to them quickly.

"We are helping within our means. We might have to do more down the road. So, this second video put together with the help of Clement and the young performers will help us raise funds to do so."

"At the same time, it helps us spread the message of the continuing importance of everyone staying at home," he added.

"As the weeks drag on, and the weekend comes round, that gets harder to do, but remains no less critical. So, please, stay at home."