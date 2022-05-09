Why is Victory Day so important to Russia and Europe?

SINGAPORE - On Monday (May 9), Russia marked the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany during World War II with parades of its military armaments in Moscow's Red Square, including fighter jet flyovers in a "Z" formation - the letter that has become a symbol of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

President Vladimir Putin also made a speech that had been eagerly watched for the Kremlin's next moves in Ukraine, but offered little insight apart from stoking war rhetoric.

1. Why do Russia and Europe remember Victory Day on different days?

May 9 is when Russia commemorates the 1945 defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, which Moscow calls the Great Patriotic War of 1941-45, after the sacrifices of 27 million Soviet troops.

But Europe and their US allies commemorate the anniversary of the Allied forces' win as Victory in Europe (VE) Day a day earlier.

The unconditional surrender of the Adolf Hitler-led Nazis came into force at 11.01pm on May 8, 1945, which was May 9 in Moscow. Hence Russia celebrates the victory a day later.

2. What is the significance of Victory Day in Russia today?

While May 9 was initially inscribed in the country's annals as the day the Soviet Union overthrew the Nazi invaders in 1945, Russia's president has increasingly used this day to bolster his nationalistic ideologies of his country's role in liberating the world from Nazi Germany.

Russian military specialist Pavel Luzin told Al Jazeera that the Kremlin has "relied more and more on the WWII myth since 1995", when Russia's first elected president Boris Yeltsin made Victory Day parades an annual event.

Although this year's military display is expected to be less lavish than previous years, Monday's parade still saw Russia preparing some 10,000 troops and more than 120 pieces of military equipment, including tanks and missile launchers, for "a PR stunt" directed at Russia's population.

"In Russian cities and regional capitals we can see signs with the Victory Day symbol," online journal Riddle Russia's editor-in-chief Olga Irisova told the BBC. "Usually the signs say 9 May 1945 but this year it's 1945/2022, so they're trying to provide people with the idea that once again they're standing up to Nazis."

Russia has repeatedly justified its recent incursion into Ukraine as a "special military operation" aimed at the "demilitarisation and denazification" of Ukraine.

Observers had variously predicted that Mr Putin could expound ramping up war efforts by calling for a new offensive; celebrate victory in eastern Ukraine's Mariupol; or announce a mass mobilisation of Russian men to make up for heavy battlefield losses.

But the Russian president's 11-minute speech on the 75th day of the invasion offered no insight into his assessment of progress in the war, nor any indication of the Kremlin's next moves.