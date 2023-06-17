Ryanair apologises after crew says plane approaching ‘Tel Aviv in Palestine’

Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair has apologised after a flight attendant told passengers en route to Tel Aviv they were approaching Palestine.

The plane was travelling from the Italian city of Bologna to Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv.

“All passengers are requested to return to their seats as the plane is about to land in Tel Aviv in occupied Palestine,” the attendant said during the flight on June 10, according to Israeli news channel i24NEWS.

The announcement was made in both English and Italian.

The incident led to several complaints from passengers.

In a statement, the airline said it was an “innocent mistake with no intent”.

It “was immediately corrected and apologised for by the senior crew member on board”, the statement said.

Despite the apology by the cabin crew, passengers were said to have “continued to be abusive”, Ryanair’s chief executive officer Eddie Wilson said.

For that reason, the police was called to meet the aircraft when it landed.

“It is not Ryanair policy (or our crew practice) to refer to Tel Aviv as being in any country other than Israel.

“The crew member in question has been spoken to and received a warning to ensure that such an error is never repeated,” Mr Wilson said in a further statement.

Nevetheless, the incident caused a stir online.

Some Israeli media commentators had called on Israelis to boycott the airline if an apology was not made. Others questioned whether it was truly an “innocent mistake”.