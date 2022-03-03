Russia to continue 'uncompromising' fight in Ukraine, Putin tells Macron

MOSCOW (AFP, REUTERS) - Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed on Thursday (March 3) to continue fighting against what he described as nationalists in Ukraine and said the Kremlin could add to its demands at negotiations if Kyiv stalls talks.

"Russia intends to continue the uncompromising fight against militants of nationalist armed groups," Mr Putin said according to a readout of a call with French leader Emmanuel Macron, which added that attempts to slow conflict talks would "only lead to additional demands on Kyiv in our negotiating position".

Mr Putin also told Mr Macron he disagreed with a speech the French leader gave the day before about Ukraine.

French President Macron told Mr Putin he was making a "major mistake" in Ukraine, that he was deluding himself about the government in Kyiv and that the war would cost Russia dearly over the long term, a French official said.

In the phone call initiated by Putin on Thursday, the Russian leader reiterated his determination to obtain the neutralisation and disarmament of Ukraine, whether diplomatically or by arms, the official said.

"There was nothing in what President Putin said that could reassure us," the French presidential adviser said, adding that Mr Putin had reiterated his "narrative" that he was seeking the "de-nazification of Ukraine".

"You are lying to yourself,” Mr Macron told Putin, “It will cost your country dearly, your country will end up isolated, weakened and under sanctions for a very long time."

Follow The Straits Times' live coverage on the Ukraine crisis here.