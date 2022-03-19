Russia steps up threat to target arms shipments to Ukraine

The US and its European allies have been accelerating weapons shipments to Ukraine. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

MOSCOW (BLOOMBERG) - Russia stepped up warnings that its forces would target convoys carrying weapons into Ukraine, days after a deadly missile strike on a Ukrainian military training facility near Poland.

"We clearly said that any cargo moving into Ukrainian territory which we would believe is carrying weapons would be fair game," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in a interview with state-run RT on Friday (March 18).

The United States and its European allies have been accelerating weapons shipments to Ukraine, helping it to stall a Russian invasion now in its fourth week.

The training centre targeted had been used by Nato as recently as February.

The attack, which killed 35 people according to Ukrainian authorities, raised new concerns about the conflict potentially spilling over Ukraine's borders.

Russia's top diplomat said that US President Joe Biden understands it is "inadmissible" to establish a no-fly zone or to provide Ukraine with warplanes as requested by Kyiv because it would instantly increase the risk of "direct confrontation" between Nato and Russia.

More On This Topic
US, China call for diplomatic solution to Ukraine war but differing views remain
Nato faces tough choices no matter how Ukraine war evolves

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top