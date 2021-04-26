Russia favours internal solution to Myanmar unrest, says Kremlin

MOSCOW (AFP) - The Kremlin on Monday (April 26) said it favoured an internal solution to the unrest in Myanmar, which has been rocked by protests since a military coup in February and the subsequent death of hundreds at the hands of the security forces.

Earlier this month Moscow warned that sanctions against the authorities in Myanmar could push the country towards civil war.

On Monday, the Kremlin said that Russia "strongly condemns actions that lead to civilian casualties".

"We are very concerned and are observing what is happening there with great attention," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a conference call.

"Russia has longstanding relations with Myanmar, which we value, and we are in favour of Myanmar sorting out its own internal problems."