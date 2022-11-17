From ecosystems to elephants: How listening to their audio waves helps scientist protect them

If you lend an ear to someone, you listen to them carefully and sympathetically. And in the case of Professor Michel André, he lends his ears to animals in danger.

He, too, listens intently and sympathetically to their cries for help. A child fascinated by the sounds of sea creatures, Prof André grew up and turned his talent for listening into a cause.

The 59-year-old is a pioneer in the field of bioacoustics, which combines biology and acoustics to study the natural world.

Over the years, he has built a global and growing network of microphones that listen to nature to pick up signs of trouble. The microphones are embedded in a variety of places, from oceans to deserts, and rainforests to the icy poles.

“Thanks to the network of sensors that are continuously checking the health of nature, we can state what must be done to prevent a threat due to climate change or human activities,” says the French scientist, who is the director of the Laboratory of Applied Bioacoustics at the Technical University of Catalonia in Barcelona.