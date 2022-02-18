Race to find survivors after Brazil floods, landslides kill 104

PETROPOLIS, BRAZIL (AFP) - Rescuers raced against the clock on Thursday (Feb 17) to find survivors among the mud and wreckage caused by devastating flash floods and landslides that killed 104 people in the picturesque Brazilian city of Petropolis.

Streets were turned into torrential rivers of mud burying houses and sweeping away cars, trees and just about everything in their path in the hillside tourist town north of Rio de Janeiro.

With dozens still reported missing and more rain looming, fears that the toll could climb sent firefighters and volunteers scrambling through the remains of houses - many of them in impoverished hillside slums.

As rescue helicopters flew overhead, residents shared stories about loved ones or neighbours swept away.

"Unfortunately, it is going to be difficult to find survivors," Luciano Goncalves, a 26-year-old volunteer, told AFP, completely covered in mud.

"Given the situation, it is practically impossible. But we must do our utmost, to be able to return the bodies to the families. We have to be very careful because there are still areas at risk" of fresh landslides, he added.

Sansao de Santo Domingo, a military policeman aiding the effort, managed to save a small grey dog from the rubble of a house.

"He was scared, he tried to bite me when I arrived. He was defending his territory, because he knew that his masters had been buried below, in the mud," he said.

'Scene from a war'

Some 500 firefighters resumed the search early Thursday after breaking for a few hours due to the instability of the water-soaked soil in the city of 300,000 inhabitants some 60 kilometres north of Rio de Janeiro.

Civil defence authorities have warned of more heavy rains later Thursday, and the government has said there is a high risk of new landslides.

This was the latest in a series of deadly storms - which experts say are made worse by climate change - to hit Brazil in the past three months.

About two dozen people have been rescued alive, but dozens remain missing, possibly more than 130.

About 700 people have been moved to shelters, mainly in schools, officials said.