18 dead in storms near Brazil's Rio de Janeiro: Firefighters

It said more than 180 firefighters were at the scene in the picturesque hill town of Petropolis. PHOTO: JYOUWORLD/TWITTER
RIO DE JANEIRO (AFP) - Landslides and flooding triggered by heavy rainfall killed at least 18 people on Tuesday (Feb 15) in a tourist town in the hills above Rio de Janeiro, Brazilian firefighters said.

"So far, 18 deaths caused by landslides and floods have been confirmed" in recent hours, the Rio de Janeiro Fire Department said in a statement.

It said more than 180 firefighters were at the scene in the picturesque hill town of Petropolis, where Brazil's last emperor Pedro II is buried, 68km north of the city of Rio.

