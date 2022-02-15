Protesters defy Trudeau's emergency powers with border blockades

OTTAWA (BLOOMBERG) - Demonstrators against vaccine mandates halted traffic at two major border crossings in Western Canada and some vowed to stay even as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau used a law giving his government emergency powers to end blockades.

The main border posts in Alberta and Manitoba were closed on Monday (Feb 14), with commercial traffic to the US blocked by semi-trailers and farm equipment driven there by people opposed to Covid-19 vaccine rules.

The crossings - one of which leads to Pembina, North Dakota, and the other to Sweet Grass, Montana - are the second- and third-busiest for freight trucks along the western border of the two countries.

They saw a combined 392,000 trucks enter the US from Canada last year, according to data from the US Department of Transportation.

Both were still closed to commercial vehicles as of 12.14am New York time on Tuesday, according to Canada's border agency.

The protests started in reaction to Canadian and US laws requiring truckers crossing the border to be fully vaccinated, but they've morphed into a rally against Covid-19 restrictions.

After a group of demonstrators blocked the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Ontario for six days, snarling trade, Mr Trudeau invoked Canada's Emergencies Act on Monday.

The move gives the government the right to ban public assembly in specific locations and to requisition property for managing the situation, including tow trucks.

It also attempts to cut off fund-raising activities for the protesters - expanding money-laundering provisions and allowing banks to freeze accounts without a court order.

The protests in Canada have been mostly peaceful, but not entirely.

On Monday, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police arrested 12 people who were part of the Alberta protest and seized a cache of ammunition and weapons, including a machete.

The RCMP said they believed the group had "a willingness to use force against the police if any attempts were made to disrupt the blockade".

Along a highway about 16km from the border post in Coutts, Alberta, protesters railed against Mr Trudeau and government overreach.

"I grew up in Europe and I've been to eastern European countries and I've seen what communism does to a country. It's not what we want in Canada," said Mr Gary Baarda, a 52-year-old retired dairy farmer and immigrant from the Netherlands.

If police try to break up the protests, "we will go arm-in-arm. They can remove us or shoot at us. We will not be violent."