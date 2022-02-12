Canada police begin clearing protesters blocking key US-Canada bridge

WINDSOR, ONTARIO (REUTERS) - Canadian police began clearing protesters blocking a key bridge linking Canada and the United States on Saturday (Feb 12), more than 12 hours after a court order came into effect that ended a blockade that had snarled international trade.

The Ambassador Bridge, North America's busiest land border crossing, had no traffic flowing for the fifth straight day on Saturday morning. About 15 trucks, cars and pick-up vans blocked traffic in both directions, choking the supply chain for Detroit's carmakers.

"We urge all demonstrators to act lawfully and peacefully," Windsor police said in a Twitter post, asking commuters to avoid the areas affected by the demonstrations.

Police in black uniforms with yellow vests moved behind the protesters' vehicles, forming a line across the bridge entrance and yelling at protesters to move. The number of demonstrators had thinned from about 200 on Friday night to roughly two dozen early on Saturday.

Protesters closest to the bridge were seen moving back peacefully.

The "Freedom Convoy" protests, started in the capital Ottawa by Canadian truckers opposing a vaccinate-or-quarantine mandate for cross-border drivers, entered its 16th day on Saturday.

The protests have inspired similar convoys and plans in the United States, France, New Zealand and Australia.

In Paris, French police fired tear gas at demonstrators on the Champs Elysees avenue on Saturday shortly after a convoy carrying protesters against Covid-19 restrictions made it into the capital.

The protests in Canada have morphed into a wider protest against Covid-19 restrictions and the Canadian government.

Protests have spread to three border points: the Ambassador Bridge, strangling trade between the two countries, and two smaller crossings in Alberta and Manitoba.

More protests are expected on Saturday.

East of Ottawa, people were expected to gather in Fredericton in the province of New Brunswick for a weekend demonstration. Local police said officers were stationed at entrances to the city to ensure traffic can flow freely. The financial capital Toronto was also bracing for a second weekend of protests.