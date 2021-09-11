Protester charged with threatening Trudeau at Canada campaign rally

OTTAWA (AFP) - Canadian police on Friday (Sept 10) charged a 32-year-old protester with uttering threats against Prime Minster Justin Trudeau at a recent campaign rally.

The alleged threats were directed at the liberal leader at a whistlestop outside of a metal fabrication plant in Cambridge, Ontario, ahead of the Sept 20 election.

It's unclear if Trudeau himself was in earshot or heard the man's threats "of causing harm or death" at the Aug 29 event, Waterloo Regional Police spokeswoman Cherri Greeno told AFP.

"As part of our investigation we viewed videos of the event and the threats posted online, and spoke to witnesses. As a result the charges were laid," she said.

Federal police who provide security for the prime minister on the hustings also shared evidence with the local authorities, she said.

After six years in power, Trudeau has suddenly found himself in a horse race with rookie Conservative leader Erin O'Toole after calling the snap election.

At several campaign stops, protesters Trudeau has described as "practically foaming at the mouth, they were so mad at me" have shouted racial and misogynist slurs, and last weekend threw stones at him.

In March, a heavily-armed military reservist who crashed his truck into the estate where Trudeau lives with his family in Ottawa was sentenced to six years in prison.

The man accused in last month's incident was not named by police. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept 27.