PM Lee announces new technical cooperation package for African officials

KIGALI - Singapore will tailor training for government officials from African countries on emerging issues like sustainability and digitalisation, as part of a new initiative to strengthen technical assistance to the continent, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday (June 27).

The three-year Singapore-Africa Partnership Package will also offer scholarships for senior African officials to study in Singapore universities, and provide priority placement for African officials in courses under the Singapore Cooperation Programme (SCP), he added.

More than 137,000 officials from 180 countries have attended courses and workshops under the SCP, which was set up in 1992 to bring together Singapore's technical assistance efforts and marks its 30th anniversary this year.

"We will customise courses in priority areas for Africa. These will cover emerging issues such as on climate change and sustainability, and digitalisation and smart cities," said PM Lee at a press briefing with Rwandan President Paul Kagame after they met.

"Singapore is encouraging our people and businesses to venture into new markets in Africa. We are also happy to share our experience in economic development, human resources development, and capacity building with others," added PM Lee.

He noted that the SCP has been well received by officials from African countries, and more than 12,000 of them, including many from Rwanda, have attended its courses.

The two leaders held meetings at the Urugwiro Village in the Rwandan capital Kigali, during which they reaffirmed the excellent state of Singapore-Rwanda relations and discussed areas for further collaboration.

PM Lee said: "Despite the challenges of Covid-19, our two countries continue to cooperate actively. Our people-to-people ties have remained strong. Leaders and officials have kept up the tempo of engagements.

"Both the President and I are committed to advancing our bilateral partnership. We have established good collaboration, including making new initiatives in the digital economy, fintech and even judicial cooperation."