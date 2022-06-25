3 Singaporeans driving change as Rwanda pursues Singapore dream

KIGALI - The Singapore connection was in play when leaders from 54 countries at a high-level Commonwealth summit in Kigali, Rwanda, tucked into their chicken dishes.
The meat was from chickens reared at a farm started by Singaporean Lam Shumei.
KIGALI - The Singapore connection was in play when leaders from 54 countries at a high-level Commonwealth summit in Kigali, Rwanda, tucked into their chicken dishes.
The meat was from chickens reared at a farm started by Singaporean Lam Shumei.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.