Pfizer says patients who relapse after taking Covid-19 pill can repeat course

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Pfizer executives said patients who suffer a relapse in Covid-19 symptoms after taking a full course of Paxlovid should take more of the treatment, though current US guidelines limit use to five consecutive days.

"Paxlovid does what it has to do: it reduces the viral load," Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in an interview. "Then your body is supposed to do the job."

But for unknown reasons, the CEO said, some patients aren't able to clear the virus with the first course of treatment.

In cases where virus levels do rebound, Bourla said, "then you give a second course, like you do with antibiotics, and that's it."

The Food and Drug Administration didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on how the antiviral should be prescribed to Covid-19 patients who experience the rebound in viral load.

While Paxlovid is available under emergency use authorisation, it hasn't yet gained full approval. Prescribing directions suggest that the drug is "not authorised for use for longer than 5 consecutive days".

President Joe Biden has made Paxlovid a key feature of his pandemic strategy, and a National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases scientist said it's critical to understand why virus levels rebound in certain patients who have completed a five-day course treatment.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention is also providing data to help study the phenomenon, according to an e-mail. Bourla and other top executives say they're taking the matter seriously, though they believe the phenomenon is rare and unrelated to the drug.

A clinical trial of high-risk patients showed that about 2 per cent who received Paxlovid experienced viral load rebound, according to the executives. The rate of rebound was about the same among patients who received placebo, suggesting that the drug was likely not responsible for the resurgence, they said.

Pfizer said it has found no link between certain patient characteristics and the recurrence of severe symptoms after finishing the treatment.

"This is more about the virus and the disease in certain patients than a characteristic of Paxlovid," Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten said. The drugmaker is looking at causes that might include the existence of reservoirs of virus in tissues or cells that aren't reached by treatment, or the possibility that patients may become reinfected, he said.

Pfizer said on Tuesday that Paxlovid sold US$1.5 billion (S$2.08 billion) in the first quarter, missing analysts' US$2.4 billion estimate, with the vast majority of revenue coming from the US. The company left unchanged its annual forecast for US$22 billion in 2022 global sales of the pill. The shares rose 2.5 per cent as of 3.17pm in New York after falling 18 per cent this year through Monday's close.

The New York-based drugmaker aims to launch a new study in the second half of the year of Paxlovid in Covid-19 patients with compromised immune systems. These patients have a more difficult time clearing infections, and the study will look to extend the duration of treatment to help them clear the virus.