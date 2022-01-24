Peru races to save birds threatened by oil spill after Tonga volcano eruption

LIMA (AFP) - A Lima zoo is racing to save dozens of seabirds, including protected penguins, left covered in oil after 6,000 barrels of crude spilled off Peru's coast due to waves triggered by Tonga's undersea volcano eruption on Jan 15.

More than 40 birds, including Humboldt penguins - listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature - were brought to the Parque de Las Leyendas zoo after being rescued from polluted beaches and nature reserves.

"The birds' prognosis is unclear," biologist Liseth Bermudez told AFP.

"We are doing everything we can. It is not a common occurrence and we are doing our best." A team of veterinarians is caring for the birds, bathing them with special detergents to remove the suffocating oil.

The animals have also been given anti-fungal and anti-bacterial drugs, as well as vitamins.

"We have never seen anything like this in the history of Peru," said Ms Bermudez, while tending to a bird.

"We didn't think it was going to be of this magnitude."

Peru has declared an environmental emergency after almost a million litres of crude spilled into the sea last Saturday when a tanker was hit by big waves while offloading at a refinery.

The abnormally large waves were triggered by the eruption of an undersea volcano near the archipelago of Tonga, thousands of kilometres away.

The spill near Lima has fouled beaches and harmed the fishing and tourism industries, with crews working non-stop to clean up the mess.

The Environment Ministry said on Sunday (Jan 23) that more than 180ha - equivalent to around 270 football fields - of beach and 713ha of sea were affected, as sea currents spread the spilled oil along the coast.

The Health Ministry has warned would-be bathers to stay away from at least 21 affected beaches.

Bird food contaminated