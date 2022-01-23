Peru declares 'environmental emergency' on coastal area hit by oil spill

Biologists work on a bird affected by the oil spill, in Ancon, Peru, on Jan 21, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
14 min ago

LIMA (AFP) - Peru on Saturday (Jan 22) declared an "environmental emergency" along a stretch of coast hit by an oil spill caused by freak waves from a volcanic eruption in the South Pacific.

With the 90-day decree, the government said it plans "sustainable management" of 21 beaches tarred by 6,000 barrels of oil that spilled from a tanker ship unloading at a refinery last Saturday.

That accident followed the stunningly powerful eruption of an undersea volcano near the nation of Tonga, unleashing tsunami waves around the Pacific and as far away as the United States.

In Peru the oil spill near Lima has fouled beaches, killed birds and harmed the fishing and tourism industries.

The government is demanding payment of damages from the Spanish energy giant which owns the refinery.

The environment ministry said 174 hectares - equivalent to 270 football fields - of sea, beaches and natural reserves were affected by the spill.

Crews are working to clean up the spill.

In declaring the emergency Saturday, the environment ministry said: "the spill amounts to a sudden event of significant impact on the coastal marine ecosystem, which has major biological diversity." It said that over the short term Repsol is responsible for emergency clean up operations.

Its refinery is in the town of Ventanilla near Lima.

Cleanup crews work to remove oil from a beach in Peru, on Jan 22, 2022, after abnormal waves hit a tanker at the La Pampilla refinery. PHOTO: AFP
More On This Topic
Oil spill triggered by tsunami devastates coast of Peru
Two women drown in Peru due to Tonga volcanic eruption

Repsol has said the spill occurred because of freak waves caused by the eruption in the Pacific.

The company is arguing that it is not responsible for the spill, however, because it says the government gave no warning that there might be rough waters from that undersea blast half way across the world.

Last week fishermen and other local people who live off the sea and tourism staged protests over the sudden loss of their livelihood.

More On This Topic
Three tiny islands have borne the brunt of Tonga's tsunami
'Proud' Tongans determined to rebuild battered homeland after eruption

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top