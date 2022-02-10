Omicron BA.2 sub-variant close to 100% dominant in South Africa

While BA.2 appears to be more transmissible than the original Omicron variant there is no indication that it causes more severe disease. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
41 sec ago
Published
15 min ago

JOHANNESBURG (BLOOMBERG) - The Omicron BA.2 sub-variant makes up almost 100% of new coronavirus infections in South Africa, Tulio de Oliveira, a bio-informatics professor who runs gene-sequencing institutions and advises the government on the pandemic, said.

"As expected, Omicron BA.2 takes over in South Africa, close to 100 per cent of the new genomes," de Oliveira, who announced the discovery of the original Omicron variant on Nov 25, said on Twitter. "What does it mean?"

While BA.2 appears to be more transmissible than the original Omicron variant there is no indication that it causes more severe disease. De Oliveira has previously said that it could cause a second surge of infections within the Omicron-driven wave.

Still, while South Africa was the first country to experience a major Omicron wave the number of infections has tapered off. On Wednesday (Feb 9) the country reported 3,628 new cases, down from a record of almost 27,000 on Dec 15.

The original Omicron strain is itself significantly more transmissible than earlier variants such as Delta, but appears to cause milder disease.

More On This Topic
Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new Covid-19 variants
WHO laments 500,000 Covid-19 death toll since Omicron
Related Stories
What is Paxlovid, the Pfizer pill approved for Covid-19 treatment in S'pore?
Covid-19-infected HIV patient developed 21 mutations, study shows
Close conversations with mask-wearing Covid-19 infected people pose infection risk: Japan study
'Pandemic vs endemic' sets up two conflicting Covid-19 endgames
Pfizer vaccine for children under 5 may be available in US by end-February
WHO warns 'premature' to declare victory over Covid-19
In China, expansive Covid-era controls may outlast the virus
Omicron 'sub-variant' throws up new virus questions
Huge volumes of Covid-19 hospital waste threaten health: WHO
How did S'pore leaders handle Covid-19? ST's book, In This Together, brings you the inside story

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top