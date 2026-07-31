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Nigeria destroys 2,819 seized illicit arms in security crackdown

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ABUJA, July 30 - Nigeria's arms control agency said on Thursday it destroyed 2,819 illicit, obsolete and decommissioned weapons in a bid to curb insecurity fuelled by the proliferation of illegal arms.

• Agency chief Johnson Kokumo said the weapons were destroyed beyond recovery in a public exercise aimed at preventing them from re-entering circulation.

• The destruction comes as Nigeria battles banditry, kidnappings, insurgency and communal violence, which authorities say are sustained by the proliferation of illicit weapons.

• Officials said more than 21,000 illicit weapons have been seized since the agency was established in 2021 and more than 19,000 destroyed to keep them out of circulation permanently. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.