New Sudan clashes despite truce; UN warns country at ‘breaking point’

KHARTOUM – Fierce fighting broke out again on Monday between Sudan’s army and paramilitaries despite the formal extension of a truce, after the United Nations warned the humanitarian situation has reached a “breaking point”.

More than 500 people have been killed since battles erupted on April 15 between Sudan’s de facto leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who leads the regular army, and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Millions of Sudanese around the capital have since hidden in their homes with dwindling food, water, and electricity, as warplanes on bombing raids have drawn heavy fire from anti-aircraft guns.

“Warplanes are flying over southern Khartoum, and anti-aircraft guns are firing at it,” said one resident, while another witness said he was also hearing “loud gunfire” in the area.

Generals Burhan and Daglo have agreed to multiple, poorly observed ceasefires, and extended the latest formal truce on Sunday by 72 hours, with each side repeatedly blaming the other for the frequent violations.

Millions of Sudanese are trapped in the country, where aid workers are among the dead, humanitarian facilities have been looted, and foreign aid groups have been forced to essentially halt all aid operations.

Top UN humanitarian official Martin Griffiths said on Sunday he was heading to the region to help “bring immediate relief to the millions of people whose lives have turned upside down overnight”.

“The humanitarian situation is reaching breaking point,” he said. “Goods essential for people’s survival are becoming scarce in the hardest-hit urban centres, especially Khartoum.”

“The cost of transportation out of worst-hit areas has risen exponentially, leaving the most vulnerable unable to locate to safer areas,” he said.

50,000 flee overland

Some 50,000 people have fled the raging conflict, seeking refuge in neighbouring countries like Chad, Egypt and the Central African Republic.

The fighting has also triggered a mass exodus of foreigners and international staff, with countries the world over launching frantic evacuations by land, sea and air.