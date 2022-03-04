Nato rejects Ukraine call for no-fly zone to halt Russian bombing

BRUSSELS (AFP) - Nato on Friday (March 4) rejected pleas from Ukraine to impose a no-fly zone to halt Russia's bombing, but Western allies said they were eyeing more sanctions on Moscow as it presses on with its war.

Foreign ministers held emergency meetings at Nato and the European Union in Brussels, on the ninth day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of his pro-Western neighbour that has upended the global order.

Ukraine's leadership has appealed desperately to the West to help stop Russian jets raining bombs on their country as Moscow's military encircles key cities.

"Act now before it's too late. Don't let Putin turn Ukraine into Syria," Mr Dmytro Kuleba tweeted after making an impassioned plea to the alliance via videolink.

But Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance would not intervene in the conflict over fears of a direct clash with Moscow that could spiral into a nuclear war.