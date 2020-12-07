THE BIG STORY

Britain, US all set to start mass vaccinations

Britain is set to kick off Covid-19 vaccinations tomorrow, while the United States may commence inoculations using a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as early as Friday. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are expected to be among those who will receive a shot as part of the country's first wave of inoculations.

THE BIG STORY

TraceTogether use key to moving to phase three

Singapore's Covid-19 cases in the community have been at an all-time low. But the multi-ministry task force tackling the virus has said that phase three could happen before the end of the year only if three conditions were met: a 70 per cent TraceTogether take-up rate, safe management compliance and sufficient testing capabilities.

WORLD

Candidates crunch speeches into TikTok videos for Indonesian polls

The pandemic has pushed Indonesia's government to enforce stricter rules on campaigning for Wednesday's regional elections. But while many candidates stuck with tried-and-tested campaigning methods even though mass gatherings and events were banned, others have embraced digital technology, crunching lengthy speeches into 30-second TikTok videos.

THE BIG STORY

AXA exiting AXA Tower; building to be redeveloped

AXA Insurance is planning to exit AXA Tower, with the iconic building set to be redeveloped. AXA Insurance chief people officer Hayley Yap said: "We are making plans to relocate our office due to the impending redevelopment of AXA Tower, and are in the midst of identifying a suitable space that will meet our needs."

SINGAPORE

Strong demand for cruises to nowhere

There has been a rush to hit the high seas, with 13 cruises to nowhere setting sail over the past month or so. The round-trip cruises without ports of call have taken 30,000 or so passengers since Genting Cruise Lines' World Dream got the ball rolling on Nov 6. The trips impose strict measures to keep Covid-19 at bay.

BUSINESS

Star-studded line-up for S'pore's fintech festival

Singapore's biggest fintech festival and innovation week kicks off today with a star-studded line-up of speakers, including Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Google chief executive Sundar Pichai and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. The festival will largely be held online.