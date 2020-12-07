Britain, US roll up sleeves to begin mass vaccinations

WASHINGTON • Britain will start Covid-19 vaccinations tomorrow, with Queen Elizabeth II reportedly to get a jab as part of the country's first wave of inoculations. Vaccinations could also begin as early as Friday in the United States.

The news comes as coronavirus infections and fatalities continue to rise in the US, the worst-hit nation, accounting for about a fifth of all Covid-19 cases and deaths worldwide.

In Britain - which has seen the most number of Covid-19 deaths in Europe - Queen Elizabeth, 94, and her husband, Prince Philip, 99, will likely receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine within weeks.

The royal couple will then share the news of their vaccination to help combat anti-vaccine conspiracy theories that have left some Britons sceptical.

The vaccine was approved for mass use in Britain last week. The country has bought 40 million doses of vaccine, enough to inoculate 20 million people on a two-dose regimen. The shots will be given in order of priority, with the first vaccines going to those in care homes, including workers, and people aged over 80.

"This coming week will be a historic moment as we begin vaccination against Covid-19," Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

The plan calls for more than 1,000 centres across the country to provide the shots over the coming weeks, with the first jab expected to be given tomorrow.

Mr Hancock told the Telegraph that Britain may be able to ease virus restrictions by the end of March following the vaccinations.

The roll-out coincides with a crucial and perilous moment in negotiations between Britain and the European Union on a post-Brexit trade agreement.

A status quo transition period will end on Dec 31 and a no-deal scenario would lead to major disruptions in the movement of goods between Britain and EU countries such as Belgium.

The Observer newspaper reported yesterday that under British government contingency plans, tens of millions of vaccine doses could be flown to Britain by military aircraft to avoid delays at ports caused by Brexit.

Elsewhere in Europe, Switzerland is preparing to start vaccinations next month and expects to complete the inoculations by summer. Up to 70,000 vaccinations per day are planned.

Belgium, France and Spain have also said that jabs will begin next month for their most vulnerable.

Russia started widespread vaccination of its front-line workers and other high-risk people in its capital of Moscow on Saturday.

In the US, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine could be in use by Friday if the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves an emergency use authorisation, according to Dr James Hildreth, a member of the administration's vaccine advisory committee.

The panel is scheduled to vote on the matter at a Thursday meeting, which would allow vaccinations to begin across the country from the next day.

The development came as California set another record for Covid-19 infections on Saturday, with more than half the state now facing new restrictions. New York City's outbreak similarly worsened. Across the country, deaths from the disease are rising sharply.

In Asia, South Korea's new daily cases reached a nine-month high yesterday with 631 infections.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun raised the social distancing alert for the greater Seoul area to 2.5 from two, banning all gatherings of more than 50 people. Cafes will continue to serve only takeaways, while restaurants must close by 9pm, with only deliveries permitted afterwards.

Other countries will also see holiday restrictions, with Switzerland banning Christmas carolling in the streets and the Spanish capital Madrid cancelling most New Year events in the city centre.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS