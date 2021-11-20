THE BIG STORY

No one politician can undo efforts to mitigate climate change, said US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry yesterday. He said global leaders who don't get on board will be thrown out as "the marketplace is going there, whether the government does or not". He added that everyone must be a leader to tackle the issue.

THE BIG STORY

Several vaccinated travel lane flights between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur were sold out within two hours yesterday, when Singapore Airlines and Scoot began taking bookings. Four other airlines - AirAsia, Jetstar Asia, Malaysia Airlines and Malindo Air - will also operate under this travel scheme when it starts on Nov 29.

WORLD

As winter arrives in Europe, the number of Covid-19 cases has spiked. Countries are introducing restrictions on the unvaccinated. The curbs range from restricted leisure activities, to a full lockdown. Unvaccinated people will be denied entry to bars, restaurants, hotels, cinemas, museums, gyms and sporting events. There are also attempts to encourage vaccinations.

WORLD

China has systematically expanded its maritime militia in the South China Sea over the last decade as part of its strategy to assert more control over the contested waters, according to a new report by the Washington-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies, an American think-tank.

BUSINESS

Local developer Hoi Hup Realty and Malaysian company Sunway have acquired two freehold land parcels in Singapore's District 15 for $815 million. The deal comprises 22 plots occupied by five bungalows and 10 pairs of semi-detached houses. It is the most expensive transaction for residential development land since 2018.

BUSINESS

The High Court ruled yesterday that liquidators of Park Hotel Management can wind up subsidiary Park Hotel CQ over $6.3 million in debt. It includes $5.92 million owed by former tenant Park Hotel CQ to Ascendas Hospitality Reit and $592,000 owed to its parent, Park Hotel Management.