Targeted steps being taken against unvaccinated across Europe

AUSTRIA

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg is imposing a nationwide lockdown from Monday for those not vaccinated or who have not recently recovered from the virus, as the European Union member fights a record surge in cases.

Around 65 per cent of Austria's almost nine million people are vaccinated, below the EU average of 67 per cent, while daily rises in infections have hit records this week.

"The situation is serious... We don't take this step with a light heart but unfortunately, it is necessary," Mr Schallenberg said.

GERMANY

Germany is applying pressure on citizens to get Covid-19 shots, announcing plans to restrict many leisure activities for the unvaccinated in almost the entire country.

Chancellor Angela Merkel presented a catalogue of measures on Thursday that will allow access to restaurants, bars and public events in areas with high hospitalisation rates only for people who are vaccinated or have recovered.

It is the latest attempt by leaders across the European Union to stem a surge of infections.

"We are in the midst of the fourth wave and have to deal with a dramatic situation and draw the needed conclusions," Dr Merkel said after a meeting of national and state government leaders.

Extraordinary steps "are necessary and justified", the leaders said in a statement. They will apply to a broad range of activities and venues from sports and cultural events to restaurants and gyms.

CZECH REPUBLIC

The Czech government on Thursday announced that it would introduce new measures to encourage Covid-19 vaccinations after a fresh record in daily infections.

From Monday, only the vaccinated and those who have had Covid-19 in the last six months will be allowed access to bars, restaurants and hotels as well as other services. A negative Covid-19 test result will no longer suffice.

"We were inspired by the Bavarian model, whose basis is that only the vaccinated or those who have had Covid-19 can have access to services, hotels and gatherings," outgoing Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Twitter.

NETHERLANDS

The Netherlands returned to a partial lockdown last Saturday after the government ordered restaurants and shops to close early and barred spectators from major sporting events amid a rapid surge in Covid-19 cases.

Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte said restrictions that the Dutch had thought had ended for good were being re-imposed for three weeks.

Supermarkets and non-essential retailers have to also close earlier and social distancing measures have been re-imposed.

GREECE

From Monday, unvaccinated people in Greece will be barred from indoor spaces including restaurants, cinemas, museums and gyms, even if they test negative for Covid-19, said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

In a televised address to the nation, Mr Mitsotakis urged Greeks to "get vaccinated, get vaccinated, get vaccinated".

"This is indeed a pandemic of the unvaccinated," Mr Mitsotakis said. "Greece is mourning unnecessary losses because it simply does not have the vaccination rates of other European countries."

DENMARK

Denmark will reintroduce a health pass because of a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Nov 8, less than two months after scrapping controls.

The Epidemic Commission has recommended that the government classify the coronavirus as a "socially threatening disease" and reimpose the pass, she said, adding that the government will follow the recommendation.

Ms Frederiksen acknowledged that the return of the pass would make life more difficult for those who were not vaccinated, but added: "That's how I think it should be."

