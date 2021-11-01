THE BIG STORY

World leaders will gather in Scotland today to push for faster progress in tackling climate change, regarded as one of the greatest threats to humanity. This is the most important climate gathering in years and is being held against a backdrop of increasingly severe weather disasters and rising emissions.

In a move to get more residents to pick up the habit of keeping public spaces litter-free, storage sheds with cleaning equipment will be set up at housing estates islandwide. This was announced by the Public Hygiene Council yesterday as it expanded the SG Clean Day initiative from an annual to a quarterly affair.

WORLD

The Biden administration said it has reached a deal to roll back tariffs on European steel and aluminium, an agreement that officials said would lower costs on goods such as cars and washing machines, reduce carbon emissions, and help get supply chains moving again. The deal is aimed at easing trans-Atlantic trade tensions that worsened under former president Donald Trump.

With a pilot tax programme, China's central government is looking to tax all types of urban homes in designated areas, with the aim of nudging the well-off to sell the extra units they have on hand. But economists say policymakers will need to handle China's property bubble delicately, given the harm it could cause because of its size.

BUSINESS

Two directors of Raffles Education Corporation (REC) have retired from its board, including one who was asked to hold back her resignation. On Oct 21, REC announced that six of its group directors were being investigated by the Singapore authorities for a potential breach of rules.

Hybrid or remote work is here to stay. Worldwide, employees are speaking up against returning to the office full-time, if at all. Trust, the word suspected to be most in short supply between workers and their employers, could end up deciding how long this new working style will last as firms grapple with challenges.