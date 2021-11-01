China moves to make homes more affordable with pilot tax programme

Office manager Wang Bing is hoping that China’s latest experiment with property taxes will drive down red-hot home prices in Beijing, where he has been living and working for the past five years.

He and his wife, whom he met in Beijing, have no children but want to raise them in the future in the capital city. Central to the Wangs’ plan is owning a home in one of the world’s most expensive housing markets.

“The Chinese have a saying that we must first own a house before we can start a family. But, right now, I can never afford a house in Beijing, no matter how hard I work,” said Mr Wang, 32, who is from neighbouring Hebei province and lives in a 60 sq m rental apartment with his wife.

The frustration that millions of younger, middle-class Chinese, like the Wangs, face in their desire to own homes in leading cities is what the government hopes to address with a pilot property tax programme outlined on Oct 23.

Currently, there are no nationwide taxes on residential property, though Shanghai and Chongqing started levying them on urban homes as part of an experiment in 2011.

It was hard to gauge the effects of the experiment, given that the tax rate was low, and that there were many exemptions, economists told The Straits Times.

For example, revenue from the tax experiment was 1.2 per cent of Shanghai’s total taxation last year.

But, with the latest pilot, which will last for five years, the central government is looking to tax all types of urban homes in designated areas, with the aim of nudging the well-off to sell the extra units they have on hand.

One in five homes in urban China – or some 65 million units – were vacant in 2017, according to the China Household Finance Survey conducted by the Southwestern University of Finance and Economics in Chengdu.

Another goal of the pilot is to deflate China’s growing property bubble, the largest in the world.

Officials are currently studying where to implement the pilot, though state media outlets have listed possible roll-outs in wealthy cities and provinces such as Shenzhen, Zhejiang and Hainan. It remains unclear when the latest trials will take place.

A national law imposing taxes on residential properties is expected to be passed when the pilot ends.

Curbing housing speculation, which has fed China’s massive property bubble, is key to the pilot’s success, economists said.

The total market value of China’s housing last year was about US$62.6 trillion (S$83.3 trillion), nearly double that of the United States at US$33.6 trillion and six times that of Japan’s at US$10.8 trillion.

Economists said policymakers will need to handle China’s property bubble delicately, given the harm it can potentially cause because of its size.

The US went into a recession, losing about nine million jobs between 2008 and 2009, when its housing bubble burst, contributing to the global financial crisis.

Japan is still trying to revitalise its economy after years of stagnation – dubbed the Lost Decades – after its property bubble burst in the early 1990s, economists added.

“The central problem in China is that buyers think that the government is unwilling to let the market fall,” said Nanyang Technological University’s (NTU) professor of economics Tan Kong Yam.

“If home prices did drop significantly, it would wipe out most citizens’ primary source of wealth and potentially trigger unrest,” he said, adding that urban Chinese have about 80 per cent of their wealth locked up in residential property.

Opposition towards the pilot is strongest within the ruling party, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Oct 19, citing party insiders.

Many officials contend that such a levy could crush housing prices, cause consumer spending to plunge and severely harm the overall economy, the report said.

Property and construction industries have shrunk 1.6 per cent between July and September, from a year ago – the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

New home prices for 70 major Chinese cities also fell 0.08 per cent in September from the previous month, the first drop since 2015, when the housing market was in a deep slump, according to official data out on Oct 20.

The fates of highly leveraged developers such as Evergrande, the world’s most indebted property firm and China’s second-largest home builder, are also increasingly uncertain, with a number of companies defaulting on their bonds in recent months.

Tsinghua University economist Yuan Gangming said the pilot is necessary for the Chinese property market’s long-term development.

“The pilot is also needed to lower housing costs, particularly in first-tier cities such as Shanghai, Beijing and Shenzhen,” he added.

“The government will carefully monitor the falling prices, and step in to intervene if the changes are too drastic.”

China’s property sector has grown rapidly since former premier Zhu Rongji privatised home ownership in 1998.

Rigid capital controls such as preventing citizens from exchanging more than US$50,000 of foreign currency a year have limited investment opportunities for the Chinese, said NTU’s Professor Tan.

Given China’s high savings and very low interest rates on bank deposits, investments flooded into properties which gave the highest returns, he added.

Developers then responded to the demand by building more homes on land that local governments were more than willing to sell or lease to fund their budget.

Local governments have increasingly relied on land sales to raise revenue following the privatisation of the housing market in 1998.

Income from land sales and related taxes on developers accounted for 52.9 per cent of local governments’ revenue in 2019.

Mr Kevin Lai, chief economist for Asia excluding Japan at Daiwa Capital Markets in Hong Kong, said the odds will be stacked against China as no country so far, including Japan and the US, has been able to orchestrate a soft landing.

But Tsinghua’s Dr Yuan remains optimistic that Beijing will manage the housing bubble effectively.

“Economists have for years predicted how China’s property bubble will burst and trigger yet another financial crisis, but it has not happened,” he said.

Beijing has tried to curb China’s property bubble by limiting how much developers can borrow to fund their expansion since 2017. But developers started relying more on pre-sales for their funds, escaping the worst of Beijing’s debt reduction campaign.

Dr Yuan said China’s housing market is different from the rest of the world’s because owning a home is crucial in Chinese society, compared with Japan and the US, adding: “This culture creates an inelastic demand for housing.”

More than 90 per cent of families in urban China own their homes, according to the People’s Bank of China, but many see them only as an investment.

Global research firm Statista put the figure for ownership at 65.8 per cent in the US and 61.2 per cent in Japan.

Mr Ren, 45, a financier in Beijing who owns four properties in first-tier cities, is among those who remains unfazed by the pilot programme. He declined to give his full name.

“There are many questions surrounding this pilot, such as whether the sequence of property purchases will matter more than, say, each unit’s value,” he said.